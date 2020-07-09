Kremlin Sees No Link of Chechen Blogger Killing in Vienna to Kadyrov - Spokesman

The Kremlin does not see any links between the killing of a Chechen blogger in Vienna and the leader of the Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Kremlin does not see any links between the killing of a Chechen blogger in Vienna and the leader of the Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

A Russian citizen who had applied for asylum in Austria was killed on Saturday near Vienna. According to local media, the victim and his killer were both of Chechen origin. The OE24 broadcaster reported that the victim was a YouTube blogger, born Mamichan U., who had recently received an ID in Austria for the name of Martin Beck.

"We know about this from the media reports.

We do not have any more details. This happened in Austria and the victim, we know that he had been living in Austria for a long time. I do not know with certainty what his legal status was, a refugee or an Austrian citizen," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin was following the situation.

When asked if Putin spoke with Kadyrov on this issue, Peskov said, "What does Kadyrov have to do with this?" The reported clarified that the media called the victim "a Kadyrov critic."

"If he criticized Ramzan Kadyrov and was Chechen, must we turn to Kadyrov right away?" Peskov said.