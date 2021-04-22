UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees No Reason To Comment On April 21 Rallies, It Is Up To Internal Affairs Bodies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:17 PM

The Kremlin sees no reason to anyhow assess the April 21 unauthorized rallies across Russia, as this is up to interior affairs bodies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Kremlin sees no reason to anyhow assess the April 21 unauthorized rallies across Russia, as this is up to interior affairs bodies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We see no reason for us to make an assessment, this is rather a topic for assessment by law enforcement agencies and interior affairs bodies.

I do not know if the rallies were held legally anywhere, they are more likely to be illegal, as they were not authorized. As for the rest, this is the interior affairs bodies' business. Of course, the presidential address to the Federal Assembly [the Russian parliament] was the most important event yesterday," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the unauthorized rallies that were held in some of the Russian cities on Wednesday.

