GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) There are no grounds yet to remove the United States from Russia's list of unfriendly nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday after the top-level summit.

The Russian government approved the list of "foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia" in mid-May. The list only consists of the US and the Czech Republic.

"No ... There are no grounds yet," Peskov said.