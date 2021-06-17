UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees No Reason To Remove US From Russia's List Of Unfriendly Nations

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Kremlin Sees No Reason to Remove US From Russia's List of Unfriendly Nations

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) There are no grounds yet to remove the United States from Russia's list of unfriendly nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday after the top-level summit.

The Russian government approved the list of "foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia" in mid-May. The list only consists of the US and the Czech Republic.

"No ... There are no grounds yet," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Czech Republic United States From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

34 minutes ago

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptom ..

34 minutes ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

53 minutes ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.