Kremlin Sees No Reason to Talk About Any Negative Measures Targeting Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Kremlin sees no reason to talk about any negative measures against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Germany's statements that restrictions are not excluded.

"This is largely a commercial international project ...

So why on earth should they be talking about any negative measures against an international project, in which German companies participate as well. I see no reason to do that, especially given that there is no ground for such conversations at the moment," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether any new consultations were planned.

"There is no reason to discuss the matter at the top level," the Kremlin spokesman said.