Kremlin Sees No Risks for Russia Amid Border Crisis Between Poland, Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The current tensions at the Belarusian-Polish border amid the influx of migrants pose no risks for Russia at this stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, there are no risks.

Interaction is being carried out, of course, the necessary measures are being taken, but once again I declare that the Belarusian migration authorities take a very responsible position in this regard," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin is carefully monitoring the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border.