MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Kremlin does not see tests of hypersonic weapons by China as a threat, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, it is not being considered (as a threat). We have allied relations with China. China is developing its armed forces, its weapons systems, also not going beyond the framework of any international obligations," Peskov told reporters.