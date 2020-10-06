UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees No Trend Of Using Searches As Pressure Instrument - Peskov

Kremlin Sees No Trend of Using Searches as Pressure Instrument - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that there was no trend of using police searches as a way to pressure people in Russia and every case should be considered individually.

Earlier in the day, several human rights activists called for refraining from turning searches and detentions into an instrument of physical and psychological pressure after journalist Irina Slavina took her own life.

"As a tendency - no ... If we are talking about individual cases, we need to look into [them]. One needs to have information [at hand]," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin saw the existence of such a problem.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin had not seen the activists' appeal and added that he was not aware of the reason for searches.

"We do not know for sure if it was pressure to influence human rights activists in some way," Peskov said.

Slavina died after sustaining burns outside of the Russian Interior Ministry building in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. Slavina wrote on Facebook a day before her death that her apartment had been searched. The Russian Investigative Committee, in a statement to the media, has said accusations that Slavina's death was related to the search "have no basis."

