UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Sees Nothing New In Nuland's Words About Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The words of the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about Russia indicate Washington's lack of maneuver space and flexibility, and are nothing news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Nuland said the US would be ready to lift sanctions it has imposed on Russia if Moscow decides to negotiate seriously and pulls out its forces from Ukraine.

"A set of theses was practically repeated, which indicate the lack of maneuver space and flexibility in US' position, which in turn diametrically diverges from our position," Peskov said, answering the question whether Nuland's statements could be considered a move towards a negotiation process.

More Stories From World

