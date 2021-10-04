Kremlin Sees Nothing Special in Pandora Papers

The Kremlin sees nothing special in the so-called Pandora Papers, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that there is no information about the "hidden wealth" of people close to President Vladimir Putin

"There, to be honest, we did not see any hidden wealth of Putin's inner circle. I do not know, it seems, the publication will continue there, but so far we have not seen anything special. Let's just say that the work of this organization is also well known to us, we do not know where they get information from, how they get information," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the publication contains a set of "unfounded statements."

"It is just not clear what this information is, what it's about, there are many things that raise questions, so it is not clear how you can trust this information. Initially, something should appear, while we are talking about some such statements, it is not clear what they are based on and, of course, this is not a reason for any investigations, there should be some serious publication before," Peskov added.