Kremlin Sees Potential Navalny-Related Sanctions As Absurd

Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

Any intentions to slap sanctions on Russia because of the case of convicted opposition figure Alexey Navalny would be absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Any intentions to slap sanctions on Russia because of the case of convicted opposition figure Alexey Navalny would be absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman whether he believes new sanctions could be introduced because of the situation around Navalny, currently serving a sentence in the Yves Rocher financial misconduct case.

"Sanctions is not something one should expect, this is something one should be prepared for. You know that sanctions aspirations of our opponents are unfortunately becoming more and more consistent. In this case, we believe that any sanctions intentions related to one of the Russian convicts would be absolutely absurd," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

