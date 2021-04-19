UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees Prague's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats As Provocative, Unfriendly

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:29 PM

Kremlin Sees Prague's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats As Provocative, Unfriendly

The Kremlin believes that the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is provocative and unfriendly, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is provocative and unfriendly, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Prague announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Czech authorities explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals. In response, Russia decided to expel 20 Czech diplomats.

"We strongly disagree with such conclusions. We consider them provocative and unfriendly," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Prague Czech Republic October

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

11 minutes ago

Russia says expulsion of diplomats from Prague 'pr ..

40 seconds ago

Two held with narcotics in sialkot

41 seconds ago

S. Punjab Secretariat must be fully functional soo ..

43 seconds ago

Russia's Novatek Attempts to Buy Tambey Gas Fields ..

44 seconds ago

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Medi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.