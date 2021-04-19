The Kremlin believes that the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is provocative and unfriendly, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats is provocative and unfriendly, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Prague announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Czech authorities explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals. In response, Russia decided to expel 20 Czech diplomats.

"We strongly disagree with such conclusions. We consider them provocative and unfriendly," Peskov told reporters.