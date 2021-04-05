UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Recent Child Death In Donbas Shelling As Tragedy

Mon 05th April 2021 | 02:47 PM

Kremlin Sees Recent Child Death in Donbas Shelling as Tragedy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Kremlin sees the recent death of a child in a shelling in Donbas as a tragedy and believes it is necessary to ensure the safety of all the citizens of the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's south-east, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donbas People's Republic (DPR), a child was killed and a woman was injured on April 3, when Ukrainian forces used a drone to drop explosives in the DPR.

"Every human death, especially the death of a child, is a tragedy.

Of course, all these are painful consequences of the failure to settle the situation. Moreover, these are consequences of escalated tensions along the separation line," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov expressed confidence that the reports about the child fatality were true, since "it is hard to imagine this could be fake information."

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to the "extreme importance" of implementing the previously reached agreements and of ensuring safety of all the citizens of the self-proclaimed republics.

