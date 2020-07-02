UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Results Of Russia's Constitutional Amendments Vote As Triumph

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:24 PM

Kremlin Sees Results of Russia's Constitutional Amendments Vote as Triumph

The Kremlin certainly sees the results of the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments as a triumph, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Kremlin certainly sees the results of the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments as a triumph, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The country's Central Election Commission said earlier in the day, after processing 100 percent of the ballots, that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments. The official results will be announced on Friday.

"We absolutely see it as a triumph," Peskov told reporters.

"It was a de facto triumphal referendum on trust in President [Vladimir] Putin," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The Kremlin expected a strong interest in the amendments, but could not predict "such a high turnout and level of support," according to Peskov.

"This is a matter of our country's future, the nearest future. Of course, it is impossible to announce a date when Russians will feel [changes] ... but now that the Russians have supported all the initiatives aimed at amending the constitution, this will certainly become a basis for a better future for the country," Peskov said.

