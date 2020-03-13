UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Signals Of UK's Interest In UN Security Council 'Big Five' Summit

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Sees Signals of UK's Interest in UN Security Council 'Big Five' Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Moscow has received certain signals that the United Kingdom is interested in the summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, there are certain signals that the UK is also interested in such a meeting to be held," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow has received from the UK any answer regarding this summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

