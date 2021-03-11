Kremlin Sees Tensions Mount Along Contact Line in Donbas, Believes Provocations May Follow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Kremlin is receiving information about growing tensions along the contact line in eastern Ukraine and believes it might result in provocations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have our defense ministry and special services, which can assess the situation next to our borders.

And the presidential administration is not one of those agencies, we cannot assess the situation. Nevertheless, we are receiving information about growing tensions at the contact line over the past month. Any spike in tensions in such a heated situation could result in provocations and, considering the aggressive stance of the Ukrainian military, we are, of course, concerned," Peskov told reporters.