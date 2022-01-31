UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Sees UK Remark On Possible Confiscation Of Russian Oligarchs Property As Alarming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Sees UK Remark on Possible Confiscation of Russian Oligarchs Property as Alarming

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Moscow considers the remarks of the UK foreign ministry regarding the possibility of confiscation of the property of Russian oligarchs as very alarming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday that London is developing a draft law that will make it possible to impose sanctions on any Russian organizations and individuals. Truss added that London does not rule out the possibility that property of Russian oligarchs in the UK capital might be confiscated as part of toughened sanctions package against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"This is a very alarming statement from London. I think they are disturbing not only for us, for our companies," Peskov told reporters, calling this statement "an undisguised attack on business" and adding that this may harm both UK and Russian businesses.

Such statements undermine the investment attractiveness and, in general, the attractiveness of the UK as such, he said, adding that it is not often that such direct threats to attack a business can be seen or heard.

"This demonstrates a fair amount of unpredictability in London. This is probably a cause for serious concern in general for international financial structures and business structures. The British foreign secretary spoke about some sanctions, but here, I think, everything should be called by its proper name. Sanctions are something legitimate, something formalized by the UN Security Council," the official said.

London's attack on Russian business implies retaliatory measures, Peskov noted.

The official added that the UK is heating up tension on the European continent.

"Of course, here, we, Europeans, have something to think about when a country that is outside our continent escalates tension at home. This is not true. Until we, Europeans, understand that this harms us all, we think that it is unlikely that we will be able to improve the situation," he said.

>