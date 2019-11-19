UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Ukraine's Claims Against Russia Regarding Gas As 'Absurd,' 'Inadmissible'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Kremlin Sees Ukraine's Claims Against Russia Regarding Gas as 'Absurd,' 'Inadmissible'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Kremlin sees Ukraine's claims against Russia regarding gas "absurd" and "inadmissible," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We consider the claims that have been put forward absurd absurd and inadmissible," Peskov told reporters.

"I have probably nothing to add to the explanation provided by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in Brazil at his press conference. In principle, there is nothing new there. If you remember, he said that there was, of course, a danger to begin a new year without a relevant agreement. The president has explained why it is bad," Peskov said.

