Kremlin Sees Unrest In US As Country's Domestic Affairs, Follows Developments Closely

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:52 PM

The Kremlin follows the news about the protests in the United States closely but sees it as the country's domestic affairs, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Kremlin follows the news about the protests in the United States closely but sees it as the country's domestic affairs, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Large US cities have seen a wave of protests after the death of an African American man in police custody.

"Undoubtedly, we follow closely what is happening in the United States, but what is happening there is the internal affair of that country, we have never interfered in the American affairs and are not planning to do that now," Peskov told reporters.

Former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice suggested in an interview last week that Russia might be linked to the protests, although she did not substantiate the claim.

"Any insinuations, like the one you just mentioned, are, of course, wrong and mistaken, and as far as we understand, such an insinuation cannot convey Washington's official point of view," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Rice's words.

