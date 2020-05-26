Kremlin Sees US-China Row As Inappropriate Amid Joint Effort Against Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The heated exchange between the United States and China seems inappropriate amid the global coronavirus response effort, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"This does not look good amid the joint coronavirus response effort.

Of course, we would prefer to see interaction, cooperation and mutual help instead of this. Russia, in turn, uses these principles in developing ties with both China and the United States," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin was concerned over the rhetoric of Beijing and Washington.