UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions As Unfriendly Step Postponing Potential Normalization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions as Unfriendly Step Postponing Potential Normalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Tuesday the new US sanctions as "another unfriendly step" hindering normalization of the bilateral relations.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese companies designated as entities having military ties. The entities that will be subject to restrictions include major aviation and space sector firms.

"This is another unfriendly step against Russia. We can only regret that another outgoing US administration prefers kicking the Russian-US bilateral relations that are already in a very poor condition. Each kick postpones normalization and significantly hinders the process of breaking this deadlock that is destructive for our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will be able to protect its interests, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

Related Topics

Poor Russia China Commerce

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

11 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

41 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Defen ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

2 minutes ago

BioNTech says can make mutation-beating vaccine in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.