Kremlin Sees US Sanctions as Unfriendly Step Postponing Potential Normalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Tuesday the new US sanctions as "another unfriendly step" hindering normalization of the bilateral relations.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese companies designated as entities having military ties. The entities that will be subject to restrictions include major aviation and space sector firms.

"This is another unfriendly step against Russia. We can only regret that another outgoing US administration prefers kicking the Russian-US bilateral relations that are already in a very poor condition. Each kick postpones normalization and significantly hinders the process of breaking this deadlock that is destructive for our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will be able to protect its interests, the Kremlin spokesman assured.