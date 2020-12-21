UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 As Manifestation Of Hybrid War

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:51 PM

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Manifestation of Hybrid War

The Kremlin sees US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to pump gas from Russia to Europe, as a sign of a hybrid war, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Kremlin sees US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to pump gas from Russia to Europe, as a sign of a hybrid war, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has recently said that "sanctions are a tool of a very real modern hybrid war.

"

"We definitely can agree with Deripaska that these restrictions ... are in fact a kind of a hybrid war," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Kremlin's opinion on the billionaire's statement.

The best response to these restrictions on the gas pipeline project will be its completion, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Gas From Best

Recent Stories

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

10 seconds ago

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, UK-Swedish Astr ..

12 seconds ago

Kremlin Refutes Russia's Role in Recent Cyberattac ..

14 seconds ago

Lesco recovered Rs.3.6 mln from pilferers

10 minutes ago

King of fruit faces climate change, realtors as ma ..

10 minutes ago

Food group exports post 2.59% growth in November

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.