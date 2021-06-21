UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Victory Of Pashinyan's Party In Armenian Elections

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Sees Victory of Pashinyan's Party in Armenian Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Kremlin sees the convincing victory of the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the parliamentary elections of the South Caucasus country, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Pashinyan's party won with 53.

92 percent, followed by ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance with 21.4 percent.

"We are very closely following the information from Yerevan, we welcome the information from the central election commission of Armenia that these elections have taken place. And, of course, we see that Pashinyan's party won a convincing victory. We congratulate the Armenian people on the choice," Peskov told reporters, adding that Armenia is a close ally of Russia.

