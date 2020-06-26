UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin: Serebrennikov's Case Shows Need To Analyze Use Of State Subsidies For Culture

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:37 PM

Kremlin: Serebrennikov's Case Shows Need to Analyze Use of State Subsidies for Culture

The case of theater director Kirill Serebrennnikov, found guilty of fraud involving state funds earlier on Friday, can be used to monitor the use of state subsidies for culture, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The case of theater director Kirill Serebrennnikov, found guilty of fraud involving state funds earlier on Friday, can be used to monitor the use of state subsidies for culture, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Serebrennikov's case is definitely a reason to thoroughly analyze the use of state funds in cultural agencies to reduce the potential corruption in this field. The Ministry of Culture has to do that. I have no doubts that this analysis will happen," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the case itself, the presidential spokesman said the Kremlin was not feeling any "tension in the society."

"We feel that many persons from entertainment and art field are voicing their opinions. Unlike them, we cannot voice our opinion on court cases, we have no right to do it. But we know well all the opinions voiced by people from the art and entertainment sphere, we are familiar with them and we take them into account," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Corruption All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Strata

8 minutes ago

Tensions flare over virus-hit 'ghetto' in southern ..

35 seconds ago

President phones ex-JI chief Syed Munawar's son fo ..

37 seconds ago

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Putin's New Address Ahead o ..

40 seconds ago

NEPRA directs DISCOs to ensure uninterrupted power ..

40 minutes ago

DC Batgram directs action against hotels, restaura ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.