MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The case of theater director Kirill Serebrennnikov, found guilty of fraud involving state funds earlier on Friday, can be used to monitor the use of state subsidies for culture, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Serebrennikov's case is definitely a reason to thoroughly analyze the use of state funds in cultural agencies to reduce the potential corruption in this field. The Ministry of Culture has to do that. I have no doubts that this analysis will happen," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the case itself, the presidential spokesman said the Kremlin was not feeling any "tension in the society."

"We feel that many persons from entertainment and art field are voicing their opinions. Unlike them, we cannot voice our opinion on court cases, we have no right to do it. But we know well all the opinions voiced by people from the art and entertainment sphere, we are familiar with them and we take them into account," Peskov said.