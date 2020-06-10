UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Shares Security Council Secretary's Belief On West's Destabilization Attempts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

The Kremlin agrees with Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that the West is attempting to destabilize the situation in Russia, there are many examples of such attempts, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Kremlin agrees with Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that the West is attempting to destabilize the situation in Russia, there are many examples of such attempts, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Patrushev has recently told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty that the West was boosting efforts to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the vote on constitutional amendments and the multi-level votes in the fall.

"This is the Kremlin's opinion as well. This has been mentioned before. There are many examples, I do not think it is necessary to list them. But, in general, this is a conceptual policy that has been steadily applied regarding our country. This is obvious, this is easy to see," Peskov told reporters, without specifying which countries were meant.

"The Security Council Secretary named certain non-governmental organizations and government agencies, they were named," the spokesman said.

