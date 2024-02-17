Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's sudden death in prison drew no response from the Kremlin on Saturday, despite mounting accusations from the West that it was responsible.

The 47-year-old spent three years behind bars in increasingly deteriorating conditions before prison authorities abruptly announced Friday he "felt bad after a walk" and died.

His death deprives Russia's opposition of its figurehead just a month before elections poised to extend President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, and comes as authorities wage an unprecedented crackdown on dissent.

After angrily pushing back at accusations they were to blame, authorities made little to no mention of his death on Saturday, as the chorus of condemnation grew from the West.