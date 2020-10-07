UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Skeptical About Tikhanovskaya's Participation in Political Life of Belarus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt on Wednesday that Belarusian former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya could be taking part in her country's political life while staying in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt on Wednesday that Belarusian former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya could be taking part in her country's political life while staying in the European Union.

"Tikhanovskaya is not in Belarus. One can hardly say that she anyhow participates in Belarus' life.

She is on the EU territory, she actively travels across different countries, she holds meetings with heads of state and government who believe that the Belarusian leader [President Alexander Lukashenko] is not legitimate," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to have any contact with the Belarusian opposition figure.

