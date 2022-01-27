UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Skeptical US, Russia Can Repeat 1992 Declaration On End Of Cold War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia and the United States are not in a position to start their relationship over like they did three decades ago, almost to date, when they signed a joint declaration to end the Cold War, the Russian presidential spokesperson said Thursday.

Then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin traveled to the United States for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992 to meet with his US counterpart, George H.W. Bush, at Camp David on February 1 where they issued a joint declaration proclaiming that Russia and the US "do not regard each other as potential adversaries.

"

"In the current situation, I would not overestimate the significance of this anniversary. It is unlikely to have any influence on the political consciousness of our leaders... We could only dream of such an agreement," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He went on to compare the current US-Russian relationship to the Cold War.

"Since 2014, when a coup took place in Ukraine with the help or condoning of several countries... and Crimea decided to become part of Russia, we have seen processes lead to considerable tensions that in many aspects looks like a cold war," Peskov said.

