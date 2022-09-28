Kremlin Slams Allegations That Russia Behind Emergency on Nord Stream Pipelines as Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Allegations that Russia is behind the emergency situation at the Nord Stream gas pipelines as stupid and absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the incident was due to detonations, probably caused by sabotage.

"This is quite predictable, and also predictably stupid to express such versions. Once again, it is predictably stupid and absurd," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is not interested in both pipelines being out of service, as it lost supply routes to Europe, neither is Europe, or in particular, Germany, the official added.

Russia suffers losses from the emergency situation ” gas is expensive, and now it is escaping into the air, while half of it has already been planned for the internal balances of Russia, he said.