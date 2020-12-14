UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Slams As 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports About Alleged 2nd Attempt To Poison Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

Kremlin Slams as 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports About Alleged 2nd Attempt to Poison Navalny

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday as "bullshit" the recent report by UK's The Times newspaper about the alleged second poisoning attempt against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navaln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday as "bullshit" the recent report by UK's The Times newspaper about the alleged second poisoning attempt against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

This weekend, The Times reported, citing anonymous German intelligence sources, that Navalny was allegedly subjected to a second poisoning attempt when he was in an induced coma in the Russian city of Omsk. According to the newspaper, "suspected state security agents" staged the attack when preparations were underway for the opposition politician's departure to Germany for treatment.

"Well, Sunday Times is a tabloid one reads on Sundays, while dressed in a dressing gown. You know, there are fake news, and such reports can be described with a succinct English word 'bullshit.' This is bullshit. This is all I can say," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack Russia German Germany Omsk United Kingdom Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

5 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

12 minutes ago

Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

18 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Claims of Russia's Invol ..

21 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,092 new COVID-19 cases, 670 recove ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.