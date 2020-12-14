Kremlin Slams as 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports About Alleged 2nd Attempt to Poison Navalny

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday as "bullshit" the recent report by UK's The Times newspaper about the alleged second poisoning attempt against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navaln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday as "bullshit" the recent report by UK's The Times newspaper about the alleged second poisoning attempt against Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

This weekend, The Times reported, citing anonymous German intelligence sources, that Navalny was allegedly subjected to a second poisoning attempt when he was in an induced coma in the Russian city of Omsk. According to the newspaper, "suspected state security agents" staged the attack when preparations were underway for the opposition politician's departure to Germany for treatment.

"Well, Sunday Times is a tabloid one reads on Sundays, while dressed in a dressing gown. You know, there are fake news, and such reports can be described with a succinct English word 'bullshit.' This is bullshit. This is all I can say," Peskov told reporters.