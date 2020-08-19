UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Slams As Unacceptable Foreign Attempts To Interfere In Situation In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Slams As Unacceptable Foreign Attempts to Interfere in Situation in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia considers any foreign interference in the situation in Belarus unacceptable, believe the Belarusians can resolve the situation on their own, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately we are seeing attempts of such [foreign] interference.

We consider such interference unacceptable," Peskov told reporters.

"I would like to repeat, we support the situation remaining within legal bounds. The people of Belarus should solve their issues themselves within these legal bounds and a dialogue," Peskov said.

Moscow considers the situation in Belarus as "that country's internal affair," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

7 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

18 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.