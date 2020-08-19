Kremlin Slams As Unacceptable Foreign Attempts to Interfere in Situation in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia considers any foreign interference in the situation in Belarus unacceptable, believe the Belarusians can resolve the situation on their own, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately we are seeing attempts of such [foreign] interference.

We consider such interference unacceptable," Peskov told reporters.

"I would like to repeat, we support the situation remaining within legal bounds. The people of Belarus should solve their issues themselves within these legal bounds and a dialogue," Peskov said.

Moscow considers the situation in Belarus as "that country's internal affair," the spokesman said.