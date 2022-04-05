Personal attacks of US President Joe Biden against Russian President Vladimir Putin are unworthy of the US leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Personal attacks of US President Joe Biden against Russian President Vladimir Putin are unworthy of the US leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Biden said on Monday that he is seeking further evidence collection for a possible war crimes trial against Putin after images from the Ukrainian city of Bucha emerged seeming to depict dead civilians, which Moscow has called a staged provocation.

"As for new sanctions, we know that they are possible. It is unlikely that Americans will abandon their favorite practice. Personal insults to the Russian president continue, and this is bad. We consider this unacceptable and unworthy of the president of the United States," Peskov told reporters.