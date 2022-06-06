(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday slammed the move by a number of countries to close airspace for the plane of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its way to Serbia as hostile actions.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Serbia's neighboring countries had closed their national airspace for an aircraft of the top Russian diplomat, who was expected to pay a visit to Belgrade, thus blocking another channel of communication.

"Of course, such hostile actions towards our country, towards high-level representatives of our country cannot cause certain problems, they can lead to the fact that the schedule of these contacts will be shifted for some time," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow thinks that contacts at the highest level and foreign visits of officials are now under threat.

Moscow is convinced that these hostile actions will not be able to interfere in any significant way with Russia's continued contacts with friendly countries such as Serbia, the official said.