Kremlin Slams Computer Game Enabling Users to Change WWII Course as Nazism Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Ukrainian computer game, in which users can change the course of World War II, is a propaganda of Nazism, and its availability on the Russian territory is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We can only express deep regret over the fact that this game is available on the territory of our country, especially now, the year when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory. From our point of view, this game is nothing but Nazism propaganda, which is inadmissible," Peskov said, when asked what the Kremlin thinks about this computer game, developed in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that relevant agencies would make certain steps.