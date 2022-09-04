Kremlin Slams European, German Support to Ukraine as 'Monstrous'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) German and European military support to pro-Nazi Kiev regime, which approves torchlight processions in cities, is "monstrous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The fact that German arms are really in the hands of nationalistic soldiers who are shooting at our guys is monstrous.

The fact that Germany and other European countries support a country whose regime allows Nazis to walk with Nazi symbols in the streets and hold torchlight marches is no less terrible," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The reason for such terrible events is the "short memory" of Europeans, Peskov added.