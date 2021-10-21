UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams European Parliament's Decision To Award Sakharov Prize To Navalny

Kremlin Slams European Parliament's Decision to Award Sakharov Prize to Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that the European Parliament that awarded the 2021 Sakharov Prize to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny depreciates the name of the prize.

"We believe that taking such decisions, the European Parliament probably depreciates the meaning of these words. We know the European Parliament and we respect it, but no one can force us to show respect for such decisions," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the decision was made by people who "simply do not have reliable information."

