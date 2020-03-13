Kremlin Slams Fake Messages on Amendment to Russian Constitution as 'Information Sabotage'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Friday spreading of fake messages about the amendment to the Russian constitution as subversive activities, also calling for reaction from responsible agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Friday spreading of fake messages about the amendment to the Russian constitution as subversive activities, also calling for reaction from responsible agencies.

"This is certainly a threat.

This is information sabotage, and we certainly expect our relevant bodies to pay attention to this. This certainly has to be curbed," Peskov told reporters, commenting on fake messages, being spread in messengers and saying that the amendment could envision redistribution of income from Russia's resources.