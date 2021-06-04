Kremlin Slams FBI Claims That Russia Harbors Hackers as 'Emotional'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Kremlin has a negative attitude to "emotional" claims by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Russia harbors hackers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have a negative attitude to such accusations. There are hackers in every country across the globe, there are especially many hackers in countries with advanced technologies. We have a very strong technological sector and our computer experts work in all the countries across the world, including the Silicon Valley and the United Kingdom," Peskov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"These are emotional statements that have nothing to do with the real situation," Peskov emphasized, commenting on the FBI chief's claims.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday.