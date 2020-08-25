Kremlin slams German medics' 'haste' on Navalny poisoning

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was too early to determine whether Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been deliberately poisoned after German medics said his test results "indicate poisoning"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday it was too early to determine whether Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been deliberately poisoned after German medics said his test results "indicate poisoning".

"The medical analysis of our doctors and the German ones absolutely matches. But the conclusions differ. We don't understand why our German colleagues are in such a hurry. The substance hasn't yet been established," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.