Kremlin Slams 'Illegal' Western Sanctions, Says Russians' Interests Should Be Protected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Friday as illegal Western sanctions against Russians.

Earlier this week, the Russian Finance Ministry proposed expanding the list of permitted foreign exchange transactions for people under sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries.

"You should ask the finance ministry, we do not have any stand on this," Peskov told reporters, asked about the Kremlin's opinion on this initiative.

"In general, we certainly consider the sanctions as absolutely illegal, and we believe that Russians' interests should be protected. The question is, how exactly this should be done. This certainly has to be discussed by experts," Peskov continued.