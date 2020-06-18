UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Slams London's Accusation Of Disinformation Against Moscow, Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:46 PM

The Kremlin considers London's accusations of disinformation against Moscow and Beijing "absurd," presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Kremlin considers London's accusations of disinformation against Moscow and Beijing "absurd," presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We prefer not to comment on the statements of the foreign ministers, our colleagues from the Foreign Ministry do that.

But we definitely categorically disagree with such statements. On the contrary, Russia and China are in favor of international cooperation on vaccine development, development of medication for the treatment of this infection. As for the disinformation, we consider such accusations absurd," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the recent statement of the UK Foreign Office.

