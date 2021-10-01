UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams Minsk For Blocking Website Of Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Slams Minsk for Blocking Website of Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper

The Kremlin believes that the blocking of the website of the Belarusian version of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper violates principles of the media freedom, and expects Belarus to provide conditions for normal operation of Russian media, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the blocking of the website of the Belarusian version of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper violates principles of the media freedom, and expects Belarus to provide conditions for normal operation of Russian media, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Belarusian Ministry of Information claimed that the website released a publication "that contains information contributing to formation of sources of threats to the national security."

"We strongly oppose this. We certainly see this as a violation of the principles of freedom of the media. Of course, we expect the Belarusian side to ensure conditions for the work of our media on the Belarusian territory," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin considers the blocking "egregious."

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Media

Recent Stories

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, ..

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, Ramiz Raja warns all six coach ..

10 minutes ago
 U.S. proposed bill an attempt to 'pass the buck': ..

U.S. proposed bill an attempt to 'pass the buck': FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 second ago
 BRT pushes decades old wagons towards extinction i ..

BRT pushes decades old wagons towards extinction in city

2 seconds ago
 National ID Cards Not Longer Valid for Most Europe ..

National ID Cards Not Longer Valid for Most Europeans Traveling to UK - Home Off ..

4 seconds ago
 Russia posts record virus deaths for fourth straig ..

Russia posts record virus deaths for fourth straight day

7 minutes ago
 Chinese investors keen to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

Chinese investors keen to invest in Pakistan's agri sector under CPEC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.