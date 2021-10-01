Kremlin Slams Minsk for Blocking Website of Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper

The Kremlin believes that the blocking of the website of the Belarusian version of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper violates principles of the media freedom, and expects Belarus to provide conditions for normal operation of Russian media, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the blocking of the website of the Belarusian version of Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper violates principles of the media freedom, and expects Belarus to provide conditions for normal operation of Russian media, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Belarusian Ministry of Information claimed that the website released a publication "that contains information contributing to formation of sources of threats to the national security."

"We strongly oppose this. We certainly see this as a violation of the principles of freedom of the media. Of course, we expect the Belarusian side to ensure conditions for the work of our media on the Belarusian territory," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin considers the blocking "egregious."