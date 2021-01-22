Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's new investigation about the so-called "palace" purportedly built by President Vladimir Putin near the resort of Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast "well-fabricated story" and nonsense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's new investigation about the so-called "palace" purportedly built by President Vladimir Putin near the resort of Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast "well-fabricated story" and nonsense.

Commenting on the investigation on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman summarily dismissed it, stressing that the Russian leader provides reports on all his property annually. Peskov slammed the investigation as mere allegations.

"No clarification is needed here. You probably remember that just a few days ago, when this material came into sight, we said that it was not true, and that these insinuations regarding the fact that president Putin was related to some objects in Gelendzhik, they are not true. It is just a lie. Putin has nothing to do with this," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin, all materials included in the investigation are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet.