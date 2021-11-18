UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams Report Claiming Russia Wages 'Hybrid War' As 'Hysterical Publication'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia is not waging any "hybrid wars" and believes that such allegations should be treated as "hysterical publications", the Russian leader's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on recent accusations against Moscow made in the UK media.

"Now in the UK there have been a lot of hysterical publications lately, in general, unfortunately, journalists are not so committed to being accurate in their coverage of events, including in Central and Eastern Europe.

Therefore, we need to treat them that way. Russia is not waging any hybrid war, we absolutely rule it out. Russia is interested Europe that is sane and does not blame Russia as the culprit of all its troubles, and, on the contrary, turned to the Primary sources of the problems that are now strangling the region," Peskov said, answering the question whether the Kremlin is familiar with the accusations of the UK press that Russia is waging a hybrid war in Europe.

