Kremlin Slams Talk of Russian Health Care System Failing in Situation With Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the rumors of the Russian health care system unpreparedness for the coronavirus "empty talk."

"All talk about this there was optimization [in health care] before, and now there isn't is just that, empty talk," Peskov told reporters, when asked if it was necessary to review the results of the planned health care system optimization, which led to lower number of beds for infection treatment.

"We can see what is happening in the world, and we can state that our doctors, our health care system are doing great work," he added.