Kremlin Slams Talks About Possible State of Emergency in Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Kremlin believes that theoretical discussions about the possibility to declare a state of emergency in Russia due to the coronavirus outbreak are inadmissible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Theoretical discussions are hardly appropriate. We have no epidemic de facto, and the situation in our country is, de facto, much better than in many other countries. Obviously, thanks to the measures that the government has started implementing timely, beforehand," Peskov told reporters.