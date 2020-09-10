Kremlin Slams US Accusations Over Navalny As 'unacceptable'
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:21 PM
Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday condemned as unacceptable a US statement that senior Russian officials may have been behind the poisoning of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"We consider unacceptable any direct or indirect suggestions that Russian officials were involved in this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged there was a "substantial chance" senior Russian officials ordered the poisoning.