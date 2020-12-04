Kremlin Slams US 'Sanction Aspirations' Against Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition

Washington's aspirations to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe are nothing but unfair competition in violation of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in light of the US defense spending bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Washington's aspirations to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe are nothing but unfair competition in violation of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in light of the US defense spending bill.

Both chambers of the US Congress have coordinated the final version of the 2021 defense spending bill, which includes expanded sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

"[Our attitude is the same as] to all the other sanction aspirations of the US side.

In the context of Nord Stream 2, we see this as nothing but a manifestation of the unfair competition. Of course, we firmly believe that these steps contradict the principles of international trade and even international law," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's attitude to the situation.

Russia will do "everything possible to protect its interests and the interests of its commercial projects," the Kremlin spokesman added, when asked if the Kremlin is already mulling a draft plan to counter the sanctions.