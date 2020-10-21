Kremlin Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Destructive Unfair Competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Wednesday Washington's sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe as a continuation of the unfriendly and destructive raider policy.

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced that the US was broadening the scope of the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to target companies that provide services or funding for the engaged vessels.

"In general, this is quite an unfriendly and destructive policy of constant introduction of different restrictions against us, our economic operators and our economy. Unfortunately, this has already become an integrant part of of the unfair competition, Washington's overt raider competition policy. Unfortunately, they have been pursuing this destructive policy for over a year, and it certainly damages our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.