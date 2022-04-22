UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams US Statement About Situation In Mariupol

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Kremlin Slams US Statement About Situation in Mariupol

There is no truth in the US State Department's statement that claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about the situation Mariupol were "disinformation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) There is no truth in the US State Department's statement that claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about the situation Mariupol were "disinformation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that Mariupol had come under the control of Russia's armed forces, but there are still militants on the territory of the surrounded Azovstal steel plant. The State Department said that that claim that the city is under Russia's control is a "disinformation."

"There is not a bit of truth in these (US) statements. We suggest everyone to focus on the information that was provided yesterday through the Defense Ministry, which was reported by Defense Minister Shoigu at a meeting with President Putin," Peskov told reporters.

