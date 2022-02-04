MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Kremlin has a negative attitude toward US statements that Russia had allegedly made public the US response on security guarantees, and does not allow such a combination of circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier, the United States said that Moscow was behind the leak of US and NATO responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"We have a negative attitude, we do not allow it. To our great regret, our US colleagues are very often sure in what later turns out to be false," Peskov told reporters, answering how the Kremlin treated US statements that Russia had "leaked" the response of the Americans on security guarantees.