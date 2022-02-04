UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams US Statements About Moscow's Alleged Involvement In Leak Of US Response

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin Slams US Statements About Moscow's Alleged Involvement in Leak of US Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Kremlin has a negative attitude toward US statements that Russia had allegedly made public the US response on security guarantees, and does not allow such a combination of circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier, the United States said that Moscow was behind the leak of US and NATO responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"We have a negative attitude, we do not allow it. To our great regret, our US colleagues are very often sure in what later turns out to be false," Peskov told reporters, answering how the Kremlin treated US statements that Russia had "leaked" the response of the Americans on security guarantees.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

46 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

49 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

51 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

1 hour ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>